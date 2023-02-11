Needham & Company LLC Increases Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $90.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shutterstock Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $79.67 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

