Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nel ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Nel ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Nel ASA Company Profile

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

