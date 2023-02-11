NEM Price Tops $0.0379 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $341.50 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEM

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

