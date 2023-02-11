Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $147.81 million and $3.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,806.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00429644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.41 or 0.00740215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00571880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,143,001,056 coins and its circulating supply is 39,627,461,758 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

