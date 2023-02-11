NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.