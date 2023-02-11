Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.06.

NBIX stock opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,249,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $237,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,249,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $141,104.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,842.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

