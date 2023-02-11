Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

Shares of NBIX opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $2,695,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

