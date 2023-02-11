Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

