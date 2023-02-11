NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,800 shares, an increase of 1,742.6% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF opened at $0.62 on Friday. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.65.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 128.35% and a negative net margin of 188.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NexTech AR Solutions

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the development and provision of reality advertising platform. It operates through eCommerce and Technology Services segments. The eCommerce segment includes online sales channels, market places, and Direct sales through websites. The Technology Services segment involves on the provision of technology services for eCommerce, virtual events, higher education, and advertising.

Featured Articles

