NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Update

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NextPlay Technologies Stock Performance

NXTP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 35,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,665. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,295.88% and a negative return on equity of 60.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

About NextPlay Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings.

