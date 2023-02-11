NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Update

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NXTP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 35,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,665. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $15.50.
NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,295.88% and a negative return on equity of 60.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings.
