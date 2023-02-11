Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Nintendo by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 394.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Price Performance

Nintendo Company Profile

Shares of NTDOY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.43. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

Featured Stories

