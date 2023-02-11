Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom comprises 0.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE:JWN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
