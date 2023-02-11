NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Down 81.3% in January

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NovelStem International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NSTM remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Friday. NovelStem International has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.
NovelStem International Company Profile
