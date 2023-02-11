Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVZMY. Barclays downgraded Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.00.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

