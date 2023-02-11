NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 572.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NSK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. NSK has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get NSK alerts:

About NSK

(Get Rating)

See Also

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.