NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.58 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $26.97 million and $2.58 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00432298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,209.65 or 0.28636230 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.