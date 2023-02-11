Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $14.37 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

About Nuvectis Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 562,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 9.9% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

