Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $14.37 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
