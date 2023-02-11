NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $317.82 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. NXM has a total market cap of $317.82 million and $80,453.02 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $48.20 or 0.00220971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021270 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 47.73870858 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79,689.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.