O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 1,127.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
O3 Mining Price Performance
Shares of OIIIF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.98.
About O3 Mining
