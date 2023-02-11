O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 1,127.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

Shares of OIIIF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

