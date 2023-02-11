Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0700 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $401.01 million and approximately $129.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.02 or 0.07030431 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00082406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00062874 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06232618 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $62,296,335.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

