Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Up 466.7% in January

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oculus VisionTech Price Performance

OVTZ remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. 22,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,041. Oculus VisionTech has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Oculus VisionTech

Featured Stories

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

