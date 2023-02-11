Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $335.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $340.74.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $349.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.22 and its 200 day moving average is $291.31. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

