Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 146,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,553. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The company is currently developing OT-101 for various cancers and COVID-19, Artemisinin for COVID-19 and AI technologies for clinical development and manufacturing.

