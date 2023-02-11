Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 68.2% in January

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 146,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,553. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
