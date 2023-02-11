onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $95.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Down 1.1 %

onsemi stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of onsemi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.