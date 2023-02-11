onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $88.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $69.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

