Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $191.36 million and $10.43 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.25 or 0.07040571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00082457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00029657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024098 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

