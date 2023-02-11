Optimism 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $245.71 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Optimism has a market capitalization of $528.39 million and $245.71 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00011271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00436329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.49 or 0.28903210 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000193 BTC.
Optimism Profile
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.