O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $35.75-36.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20-15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $35.75-$36.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $853.69.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $825.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $774.77. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,135 shares of company stock worth $7,748,168 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

