Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

About Orient Overseas (International)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.