Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
