Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTK. Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $949.56 million, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 74.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 1,047,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 354,252 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

