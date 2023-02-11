Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OXLC opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.02.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
