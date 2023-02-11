Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on February 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCO opened at $21.60 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $24.98.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
