Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Cut to GBX 400 by Analysts at Barclays

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 420 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.70) on Tuesday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 577 ($6.94). The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -9.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.30.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

