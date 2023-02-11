Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 6,775.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OZSC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Ozop Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400Hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

