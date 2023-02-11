PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PageGroup Price Performance

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPGPF shares. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PageGroup from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

