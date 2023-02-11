Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the January 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,978. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.