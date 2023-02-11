Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

PKE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $310.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 405,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Further Reading

