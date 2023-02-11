Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 6th

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 79.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

PATK opened at $74.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,654,283.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

