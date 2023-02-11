Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

