Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) vs. MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Head to Head Comparison

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 MSCI 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Payoneer Global and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.58, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. MSCI has a consensus price target of $558.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than MSCI.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -3.55% -11.25% -1.07% MSCI 38.72% -93.56% 19.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $473.40 million 4.14 -$33.95 million ($0.07) -79.85 MSCI $2.25 billion 19.53 $870.57 million $10.72 51.24

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats Payoneer Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment is involved in index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

