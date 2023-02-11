PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.97 billion-$6.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,521,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,415. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1,353.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,008,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,871,000 after purchasing an additional 324,814 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $24,876,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 377.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 203,322 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.