PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 234,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,319,534 shares in the company, valued at $24,279,425.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 118,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.71. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.