Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.68-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

PEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

