Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.68-$1.69 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.