Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFIS opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Further Reading

