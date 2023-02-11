Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Shares of PFIS opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $59.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
