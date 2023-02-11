Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFISGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFIS opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 101,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.