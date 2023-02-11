Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.