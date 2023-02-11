Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 153.4% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

Shares of Petro Matad stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

