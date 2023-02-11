Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 153.4% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Petro Matad Stock Performance
Shares of Petro Matad stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Petro Matad
