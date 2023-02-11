P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

P&F Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PFIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of 550.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

