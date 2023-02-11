P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of PFIN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of 550.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.
P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
