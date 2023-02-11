Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lessened by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after buying an additional 586,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

PSX opened at $107.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

