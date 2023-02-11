Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.28-$2.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 620,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,784. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $181,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

